Intel Core i7 13850HX

Intel Core i7 13850HX
  • Cores: 20
  • L3 cache: 30MB (per core)
  • TDP: 45-55 W (max. boost up to 157 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i7 13850HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 20 cores and 28 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 13850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 13850HX in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2048
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
25190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17811
Specifications

Core i7 13850HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13850HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 12
E-Threads 12
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 20
Total Threads 28
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13850HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

