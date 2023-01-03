Intel Core i7 13850HX
- Cores: 20
- L3 cache: 30MB (per core)
- TDP: 45-55 W (max. boost up to 157 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i7 13850HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 20 cores and 28 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 13850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2048
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
25190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17811
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13850HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|12
|E-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|20
|Total Threads
|28
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13850HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20