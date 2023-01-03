Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13850HX or Core i7 13800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13850HX vs i7 13800H

Intel Core i7 13850HX
VS
Intel Core i7 13800H
Intel Core i7 13850HX
Intel Core i7 13800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13850HX with 20-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 13800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13800H and 13850HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13850HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +33%
25119
Core i7 13800H
18942
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +25%
38546
Core i7 13800H
30922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13850HX +28%
17778
Core i7 13800H
13910
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13850HX and i7 13800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13850HX i7-13800H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 12 8
E-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 20 14
Total Threads 28 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13850HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 13800H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13850HX official page Intel Core i7 13800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12800H or Core i7 13800H
2. Core i9 12900H or Core i7 13800H
3. Core i9 13980HX or Core i7 13800H
4. Core i7 13700H or Core i7 13800H
5. Core i9 13950HX or Core i7 13800H
6. Core i7 13700HX or Core i7 13850HX
7. Core i9 13950HX or Core i7 13850HX
8. Core i7 12850HX or Core i7 13850HX
9. Core i9 13900HX or Core i7 13850HX
10. Ryzen 7 7745HX or Core i7 13850HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13800H or i7 13850HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский