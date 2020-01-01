Home > Core i7 8700K: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 8700K

Core i7 8700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8700K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6971

Specifications

Core i7 8700K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 5, 2017
Launch price 359 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700K
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

