Intel Core i7 8700K
Core i7 8700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT