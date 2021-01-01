Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1269 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
Core i5 12600K +57%
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8979
Core i5 12600K +96%
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2808
Core i5 12600K +46%
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14044
Core i5 12600K +73%
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
Core i5 12600K +52%
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6683
Core i5 12600K +102%
13514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
