Intel Core i9 11900K

Core i9 11900K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10005

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900K
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

