We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

What are the key differences between 13700K and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1830 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
15083
Core i7 13700K +104%
30746
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
11039
Core i7 13700K +67%
18466
Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-11900K i7-13700K
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 13700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

