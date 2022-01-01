Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 13700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1830 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1629
Core i7 13700K +17%
1903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15083
Core i7 13700K +104%
30746
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25442
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1820
Core i7 13700K +15%
2091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11039
Core i7 13700K +67%
18466
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
