Intel Core i9 12900KF
Core i9 12900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1978
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
19017
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20