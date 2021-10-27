Home > Core i9 12900KF: performance and specs

Core i9 12900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1978
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
19017

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 27, 2021
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KF
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

