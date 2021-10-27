Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1713 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +21%
1978
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +3%
27078
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +17%
2022
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +12%
19017
16931
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
27 (48.2%)
29 (51.8%)
Total votes: 56