Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i9 12900K
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1978
Core i9 12900K +3%
2034
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27078
Core i9 12900K +2%
27650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2022
2024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +3%
19017
18539
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i9-12900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
45 (39.1%)
70 (60.9%)
Total votes: 115