Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i9 12900K

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i9 12900K

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments (3)

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900K and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i9 12900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KF i9-12900K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900K or i9 12900KF?
Avatar
Krawk 10 November 2021 01:21
Is there any reason in the world I would want to pay more for the one with integrated graphics? I am already running an MSI 3080Ti.
0 Reply
Avatar
Danny 04 November 2021 15:35
There is not difference except for Integrated Graphics. but who uses that?
0 Reply
Avatar
Nicholas 04 November 2021 09:31
I already chose the 12900KF for my new Alienware Aurora R13!
+9 Reply
