Intel Core i9 13900KF

Core i9 13900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
35269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23630

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 27, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 24
Threads 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

