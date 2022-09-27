Intel Core i9 13900KF
Core i9 13900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
35269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23630
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|Threads
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20