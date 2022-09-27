Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1935
Ryzen 9 7900X +4%
2019
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +23%
35912
29138
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23725
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
