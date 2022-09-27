Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or Core i9 13900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 13900K

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Intel Core i9 13900K

We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900K and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and i9 13900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K i9-13900K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 24
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1650 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page Intel Core i9 13900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13900K or i9 13900KF?
Promotion
