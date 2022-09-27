Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 13900K VS Intel Core i9 13900KF Intel Core i9 13900K We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13900K and 13900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and i9 13900K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 27, 2022 September 27, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Model number i9-13900K i9-13900K Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 24 24 Threads 32 32 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 30x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1650 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 13900KF n/a Core i9 13900K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page Intel Core i9 13900K official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20