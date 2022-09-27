Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 13900K
We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1935
1940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
35912
35913
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2144
2134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23725
Core i9 13900K +1%
23885
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-13900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|24
|24
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
