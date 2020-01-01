Intel Core i9 9900K
Core i9 9900K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9070
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i9 9900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT