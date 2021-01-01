Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 14 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1277 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +23%
508
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +131%
4933
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3005
Apple M1 +25%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +24%
18888
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Apple M1 +37%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +14%
8729
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1