We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 14 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1277 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +23%
508
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +131%
4933
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
3005
Apple M1 +25%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +24%
18888
Apple M1
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1287
Apple M1 +37%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +14%
8729
Apple M1
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 November 20, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 9900K?
