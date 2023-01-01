Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 7800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Intel Core i9 9900K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X3D and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12352
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +46%
18094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +60%
13524
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-9900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 42x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1151 AM5
TDP 95 W 120 W
Max. Boost TDP - 162 W
Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 3 4
Execution Units 24 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core i9 9900K?
