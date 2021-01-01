Home > Pentium Gold 7505: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold 7505

Pentium Gold 7505 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2441
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2314

Specifications

Pentium Gold 7505 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 17, 2020
Launch price 161 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake
Model number 7505
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0

Comments

