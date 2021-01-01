Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 1019 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2391
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5481
Core i3 1115G4 +16%
6356
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1005
Core i3 1115G4 +23%
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2283
Core i3 1115G4 +8%
2468
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
