We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 1019 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number 7505 i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or Pentium Gold 7505?
