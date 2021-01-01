Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1318 vs 1065 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1343
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2303
Core i5 1135G7 +17%
2698
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5397
Core i5 1135G7 +84%
9928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1060
Core i5 1135G7 +23%
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2260
Core i5 1135G7 +90%
4283
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|7505
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|12
|20
|Execution Units
|48
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
