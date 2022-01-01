Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1456 vs 983 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1438
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Core i5 1235U +52%
3522
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5314
Core i5 1235U +168%
14266
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +48%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Core i5 1235U +153%
5690
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|7505
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|12
|20
|Execution Units
|48
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1