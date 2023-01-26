Home > Processor N95: performance and specs

Intel Processor N95

Intel Processor N95
  • Cores: 4
  • L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15 W
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor N95 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1264 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Processor N95 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
701
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2019
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2406
Specifications

Processor N95 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 26, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake
Model number N95
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264
TDP 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N95 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9

