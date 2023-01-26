Intel Processor N95
- Cores: 4
- L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
- TDP: 15 W
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor N95 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1264 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
701
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2019
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2406
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N95
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|TGP
|6 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.24 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9