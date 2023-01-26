We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 0 GHz Processor N100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.