Intel Processor N95 vs Processor N100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 0 GHz Processor N100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 804 vs 728 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +16%
697
603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +15%
2520
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +10%
798
728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +14%
2372
2085
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N95
|N100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|-
|P-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|6 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|9
