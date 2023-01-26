Intel Processor N95 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N95 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 804 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
705
Core i3 1115G4 +89%
1330
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2540
Core i3 1115G4 +24%
3150
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2023
Core i3 1115G4 +33%
2690
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5493
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
6196
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
808
Core i3 1115G4 +58%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
Core i3 1115G4 +6%
2547
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N95
|i3-1115G4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|2
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|2
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|16
|48
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|16
