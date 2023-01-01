Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (134.7 vs 156.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~73.6% Side bezels 8.5 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6178 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Nitro 16 (AN16-41) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 300 nits Nitro 16 (AN16-41) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 135 W 230 / 280 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter - 620 / 820 / 1361 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 7.8 TFLOPS Nitro 16 (AN16-41) +22% 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - ~82 dB Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.