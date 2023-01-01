Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) vs Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (134.7 vs 156.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
|360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches
|Area
|869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6178 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|-
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 W
|230 / 280 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|620 / 820 / 1361 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2341
2015
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9396
7781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1719
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12811
11834
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~82 dB
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
