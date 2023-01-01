Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 16 (AN16-41): full specs and tests

Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)

Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%
  • Dimensions: 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm (14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 16 (AN16-41).
Performance
66
Gaming
66
Display
55
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Portability
46
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches
Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology G-Sync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 820 / 1361 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1898
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8114
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10143
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
2. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
3. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
4. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
5. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs LOQ 16APH8
6. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs LOQ 16IRH8
7. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
8. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
9. Nitro 16 (AN16-41) vs TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский