Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%
- Dimensions: 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm (14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
66
Gaming
66
Display
55
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Portability
46
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches
|Area
|1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 280 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|820 / 1361 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1898
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8114
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10143
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
9.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes