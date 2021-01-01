Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU Apple M1 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~77.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 45 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU GeForce MX450 TGP 10 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 1024 896 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +9% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.