  • Launched: November 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.63")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber Yes

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1
sRGB color space 99.8%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 30 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2081

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.6 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

