Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6241 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|49.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|48900:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|Response time
|49 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|274 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
