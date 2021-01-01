MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~84.6% Side bezels 3.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2

Display 3456 x 2234 3024 x 1964 Size 16.2 inches 14.2 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 254 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 1000 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 140 W 67 / 96 W

CPU CPU name Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 10 10 Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm Benchmarks Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +3% 1532 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 1488 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +3% 13076 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 12726

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 30 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 4x4 GB 4x4 GB Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.