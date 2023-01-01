Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%

~86% Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X16 (2023). Performance 81 Gaming 57 Display 66 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 70 NanoReview Score 69

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 3

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1906 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14474 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes