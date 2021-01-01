Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 G713 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (155.8 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 24.6 mm (0.97 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5300 RPM -
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.5% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

