ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm (15.55" x 11.1" x 0.97")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery: - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) Height 282 mm (11.1 inches) Thickness 24.6 mm (0.97 inches) Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.5%

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 150 / 240 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1160 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7026 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 472 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3847

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB