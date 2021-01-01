Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 G713: full specs and tests

ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm (15.55" x 11.1" x 0.97")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G17 G713.
Performance
91
Gaming
59
Display
53
Battery Life
68
Connectivity
69
Case
57
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.5%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 150 / 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or MSI GP76 Leopard
3. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or MSI GF75 Thin
4. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or MSI GE76 Raider
5. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Strix Scar 17 G733
7. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Strix G15 G513
8. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

EnglishРусский