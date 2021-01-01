Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

74 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +133%
7.46 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Strix G17 G713
5. MSI GP76 Leopard vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ROG Strix G17 G713
7. MSI GF75 Thin vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
8. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs ROG Strix G17 G713

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский