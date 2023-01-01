Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (136.7 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz -
Cores 16 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 64 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +147%
16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
