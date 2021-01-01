Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 100 against 96 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time 1 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 120 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
