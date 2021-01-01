Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
- Dimensions: 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm (14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4846
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1406
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5416
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 4.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes