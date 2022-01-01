Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.8 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- 95% sharper screen – 283 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.7%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|460 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +19%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +127%
10606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +19%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +168%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|35-50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 4.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1