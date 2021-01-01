You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.3 vs 144.8 square inches)

Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) 550 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 35-50 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +145% 5.8 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

