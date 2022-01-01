Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110 vs 129.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches		 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~80%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

