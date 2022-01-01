You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110 vs 129.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm

14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~80% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.