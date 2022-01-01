Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm (14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel).
Performance
77
Gaming
41
Display
47
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
80
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10068
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1613
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13891

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

