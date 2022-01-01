You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm

14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~78.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +666% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.