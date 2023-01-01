Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm
12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|706 cm2 (109.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8344
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1558
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9743
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
