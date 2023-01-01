Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) or Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)

60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
VS
56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
vs
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm
12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
1.108 TFLOPS
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +423%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
2. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
3. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
4. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) vs S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
7. Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
8. Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
9. Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
10. Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский