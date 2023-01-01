You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5430 250 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 75 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5430 +144% 2.703 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.