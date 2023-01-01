Dell Inspiron 14 5430 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
- Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|600:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 5430 +12%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 5430 +2%
5980
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 5430 +20%
1607
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5964
7989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1