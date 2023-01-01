Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5430 or Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5430 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
75 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5430 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
  • Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5430
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5430
250 nits
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) +140%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5430 +144%
2.703 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
