Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%

~82.2% Dimensions: 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm (12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches)

Display: - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402). Performance 52 Gaming 32 Display 76 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 79 Case 89 NanoReview Score 58

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1403 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5846 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1347 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8068 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 GPU performance 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No