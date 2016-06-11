Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Can run popular games at about 521-710% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 521-710% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 234 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) 550 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 200 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +947% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.