Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

74 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Can run popular games at about 521-710% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 200 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +947%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
2. Inspiron 14 5430 and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
3. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
5. XPS 13 9315 and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
6. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
7. Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
9. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
10. Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский