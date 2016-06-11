Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
- Can run popular games at about 521-710% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1807
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1895
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18682
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
GPU performance
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1