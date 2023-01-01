Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.4 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 41.6 dB 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 215 grams 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UX435
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +141%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 58 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

