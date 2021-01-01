Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 63 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.3 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
|323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm
12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.1%
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|13.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|38 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1215:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|69.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|407 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4446
2506
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4832
2426
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
