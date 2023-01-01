Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Alienware x14

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 R2 and Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14 R2
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~64%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1736:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.6%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 R2
300 nits
Alienware x14 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 130 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams 486 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 +6%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs x15 R2
3. Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs XPS 13 9315
4. Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
5. Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
6. Dell Alienware x14 vs m15 R7
7. Dell Alienware x14 vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)
8. Dell Alienware x14 vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x14 and x14 R2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский