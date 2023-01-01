Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68%
|~64%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1736:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.6%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|485 grams
|486 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +4%
1647
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +9%
10681
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +4%
1688
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +7%
12641
11773
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
