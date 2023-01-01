You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 90 against 80.5 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (129.6 vs 163.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~68% Side bezels 10.1 mm 9.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 480 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware X16 300 nits Alienware x14 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 80.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Alienware X16 +59% 9.2 TFLOPS Alienware x14 R2 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.2 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.