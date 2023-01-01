Dell Alienware X16 vs x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 90 against 80.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (129.6 vs 163.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.72 kg (6 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~68%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|485 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware X16 +9%
1788
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10678
10681
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware X16 +11%
1866
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware X16 +29%
16278
12641
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.2 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
