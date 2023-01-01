Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Alienware m16

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 R2 and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (129.6 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 86 against 80.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14 R2
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~69.4%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 R2
300 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 130 W 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 R2
10681
Alienware m16 +44%
15343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz -
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m16 +48%
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
2. Dell Alienware x14 vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
5. Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m16
7. Razer Blade 16 vs Dell Alienware m16
8. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Dell Alienware m16
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
10. MSI Vector GP68 (2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m16 and x14 R2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский