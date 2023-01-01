Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~68%
- Dimensions: 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm (12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
71
Gaming
59
Display
56
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
91
Case
82
NanoReview Score
66
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|485 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10626
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1706
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12705
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes