Dell Alienware x14 R2 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~68%

~68% Dimensions: 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm (12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware x14 R2. Performance 71 Gaming 59 Display 56 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 91 Case 82 NanoReview Score 66

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x14 R2

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68% Side bezels 9.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 8 (4P + 4E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1673 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10626 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1706 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12705

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No