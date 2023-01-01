Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware x14 R2

Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~68%
  • Dimensions: 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm (12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware x14 R2.
Performance
71
Gaming
59
Display
56
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
91
Case
82
NanoReview Score
66
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x14 R2

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68%
Side bezels 9.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10626
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1706
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12705
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Dell Alienware x15 R2
3. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Dell Alienware x14
4. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Dell XPS 13 9315
7. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
9. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
10. Dell Alienware x14 R2 or Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

EnglishРусский